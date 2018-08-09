Father's Day golf returns to the Tweed

Father/son combo Tim and James Bramall were getting in some practice rounds recently before the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads 2018 Father's Day Weekend Tournament.

Is there a better way to celebrate Father's Day than a stroll around the golf course?

It's no surprise that Father's Day tournaments are a staple on the golfing calendar everywhere, as for many families it is a past-time not to be overlooked.

Next month, the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club will host its inaugural Father's Day Weekend Tournament, and it's the perfect weekend for the family with father/son, mother/son, father/daughter and mother/daughter combos all invited to enter.

Pro golfer Jack Hulyer hits balls during a practice round at the Tweed Heads Coolangatta Golf Club. SCOTT POWICK

The Father's Day Tournament will consist of Stroke and Stableford events over two days - Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 - across the club's two great courses.

Entries for the tournament close at 5pm on Monday, August 27.

The 2018 Father's Day Tournament will follow hot on the heels of the Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Pro-Am to be played on Friday, August 31.

At the Pro-Am a golf professional is grouped with three amateur players, with Tim Hart coming out on top in 2017.

Last year 210 players fronted the starter for the tournament.

Father's Day Weekend Tournament

WHEN: Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2

WHERE: Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club

WHAT: A teams event over two days on two great courses

ENTRY: Contact the club on 5524 4544