Favourite Girls tour the UK

BIG TIME: Tweed band Round Mountain Girls are on their way to the United Kingdom for their first international tour.

FIRST they conquered the Tweed, now they have their sights set on cracking the international market.

Fresh off their shows at the Broadbeach Country Music Festival last weekend, Tweed Coast favourites the Round Mountain Girls are on their way to the United Kingdom, to play a series of gigs in support of British band The Levellers.

Described by Artshub's Marika Bryant as "a veritable carnival all by themselves and you just have to be part of it” the funky bluegrass band is en route to the picturesque villages of Cornwall in England's south, from where lead man Chris Eaton originally hails.

While the charismatic Eaton is now a firm Cabarita convert, he was excited to be showing his bandmates his home turf.

"It is going to be fantastic,” Eaton told the Tweed Daily News.

"We'll be going to all the chocolate box villages and using my home town as a base.

"We're playing in festivals and other venues. We're really excited.”

Round Mountain Girls strut their stuff on stage. Tao Jones

Round Mountain Girls wrapped up 2016 supporting The Levellers in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne and impressed them so much that they got an invite to this year's Beautiful Days Festival in Devon in the UK, which kicks off on August 18.

They opened 2017 with a new album, a national tour of their homeland and a main stage slot at Australia's iconic Bluesfest (Byron Bay) sharing the stage with Santana, Jethro Tull, Buddy Guy and Zac Brown.

They've been keeping some pretty heavyweight company recently and now they're heading to the UK for the very first time, having bludgeoned their way to the top of the Australian festival scene.

If Mumford and Sons, The Pogues and Metallica had a three-way lovechild it would be a Round Mountain Girl.

With four albums behind them, and coined in the press as the 'finest purveyors of Celtabilly- punkfolkrootsgrass in the southern hemisphere', they are capable of taking you to places you didn't know existed.

Fast and furious, tender and humorous, the band is famous for their great playing, great songs and the wave of euphoria they generate on stage.

The band will kick off their tour at the Watering Hole in Perranporth before moving around the UK for a series of appearances across August. For more information on the band, roundmountaingirls.com.