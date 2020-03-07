Fear of ‘domino effect’ for Tweed farmland addressed

FEAR of a “domino effect” resulting in development on State Significant Farmland in the Tweed has surfaced again.

The concern was first raised by the controversial relocation of the Tweed Valley Hospital site to Kingscliff, however initial assurances were given to the Kingscliff Ratepayers and Progress Association that the remaining farmland would retain its protected status.

However the Tweed community body claims “recent overtures to the State Government from the owner of a parcel of SSF adjoining the Tweed Valley Hospital development” by Brisbane-based developer IRBS has raised concerns again.

Association president Gaida Macs said the organisation was calling on the NSW Minister for Planning, Rob Stokes, to clarify the government’s position on protection of the shire’s remaining State Significant Farmland.

The association claims IRBS has offered to work with Health Infrastructure to consider ways of using the adjoining block of State Significant Farmland as part of the new hospital development.

Ms Macs said the response from Mr Stokes to the association’s correspondence in December had left the issue open and so the organisation had sent another letter seeking clarification.

State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said he “again discussed the community’s concerns with the Planning Minister, and he has confirmed the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has not received any proposal to rezone land adjacent to the Tweed Valley Hospital site”.

He said the adjoining site did not form part of the development application before the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for the Tweed Valley Hospital.

The Tweed Daily News understands the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has not received any proposal to rezone land near the Tweed Valley Hospital site and there is no State Significant Development or State Significant Infrastructure proposals currently with the Department for development on State Significant Farmland.