Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW police are searching for a man and child after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach, with two others flown to hospital for treatment.
NSW police are searching for a man and child after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach, with two others flown to hospital for treatment.
News

Fears for man and child after boat capsizes

7th Jun 2020 7:52 AM

Police are searching for a five-year-old child and an elderly man after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach, north of Wollongong, on Saturday night.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming coming from the north end of the headland at about 6:30pm.

"They heard the screaming for quite some time and then it went quiet," a police spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

Search crews found an upturned boat after reports of screaming. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland
Search crews found an upturned boat after reports of screaming. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland

Search crews, including a police helicopter and several rescue boats, then found an upturned vessel.

Two people, reportedly aged in their 30s, were rescued and flown to hospital for treatment. But a five-year-old child and an elderly man spotted on the boat are still unaccounted for.

The man is believed to be deceased.

Police are being assisted by water police and surf lifesavers. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland
Police are being assisted by water police and surf lifesavers. Picture: Facebook/Gina Holland

Photos posted on social media showed several emergency service vehicles on the scene, with police being assisted by water police and surf lifesavers.

Police said the search would continue into the night and resume in the morning if necessary.

 

Originally published as Fears for man, child after boat capsizes

boat accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our cane, food growers weigh in on council’s rural strategy

        premium_icon Our cane, food growers weigh in on council’s rural strategy

        News Not every Tweed farmer has the same opinion on the Rural Land Strategy.

        Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

        News This iconic Tweed venue is back serving cold ones

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

        premium_icon Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

        Motor Sports Committee felt no choice other than to cancel anticipated car event