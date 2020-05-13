Fears for missing man

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old man missing from the Gold Coast.

David Barnes was last seen at Explorers Way, Worongary about 11pm Tuesday.

Police said he had not been seen or made contact since, and there were serious concerns for his safety as his disappearance was extremely out of character.

Mr Barnes is known to visit The Spit, Broadwater and Currumbin Valley areas, police said.

He could be travelling in a white 2011 Nissan X-Trail station wagon with Queensland Registration 592 TQA.

Police have described Mr Barnes as being caucasian, with a solid build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing grey trousers and a red cotton T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen David or his vehicle is urged to immediately to contact police.

