Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
News

Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 9:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

missing child patrick hartley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Artists chronicle our times’: gallery ready for Archibald

        Premium Content ‘Artists chronicle our times’: gallery ready for Archibald

        Art & Theatre Two Northern Rivers artists are among the finalists whose works will be part of the travelling exhibition.

        Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        Premium Content Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        News The Lismore woman is accused of making fraudulent transactions

        Summer warning as drowning death toll climbs to 13

        Premium Content Summer warning as drowning death toll climbs to 13

        News Authorities urge people to know their limits in the water

        ‘Hundreds’ of brown snakes at popular coastal spot

        Premium Content ‘Hundreds’ of brown snakes at popular coastal spot

        News “We saw a brown snake swim over the river … kids everywhere.”