Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Top Stories

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    News NOMINATIONS are in and Tweed residents have spoken loud and clear about who their favourite hairdressers in the shire are.

    Inside amazing world of Blass winemaking family

    premium_icon Inside amazing world of Blass winemaking family

    Business Discipline, deep-sea fishing and dad’s $30,000 train set.

    GALLERY: How seniors battle dementia through video games

    premium_icon GALLERY: How seniors battle dementia through video games

    Health How gaming can help seniors with on-set dementia