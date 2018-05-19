Fears over delay

Alan McIntosh has offered 12 hectares of land for the Tweed Valley hospital site for free.

THERE is a real risk of losing the new Tweed Valley Hospital if the ongoing battle about the proposed site continues, Tweed community members say.

This week, former farmer and well-known Kingscliff identity Alan McIntosh offered to donate 12ha of farmland, believed to be worth more than $2.5million, to end the stoush between Cudgen farmers and the State Government.

Mr McIntosh told the Tweed Daily News he made the generous offer to give back to the community and ensure the hospital was built without delay.

"I've got bowel cancer and wouldn't be here today without the support and the gratitude of the people of Kingscliff,” he said.

"My main concern is we do obtain a hospital at the back of Kingscliff which will provide services for the area that's easily accessible.”

However, Mr McIntosh's land was already put forward during the original site selection process and ruled out due to the land's State Significant status and lack of infrastructure.

Mr McIntosh refuted claims on social media that use of the site would open the floodgates for development.

Save Our Hospital Site's Penny Hockings said MrMcIntosh's land offer "echoes the sentiment of many in our community”.

"His thoughts are the same as many of those who are silent and scared of speaking up, and that is the current situation needs to come to a conclusion, we need a hospital and can't afford to have it delayed,” she said.

"There's a lot of health professionals that are a part of our group. They're at the coalface every day and there is a real fear of losing the hospital.

"If the government goes away from Cudgen, they'll have to start negotiations all over again, then there's a state election next year and there's no guarantee if the Liberal National party goes out locally that Labor will take it up.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said Mr McIntosh's offer was "extremely generous” and the government would compensate him if it did choose his site.

He said the new hospital was one of "the biggest ever expenditures for the north coast” and it was "important we get it right”.

"When we had the announcement of money for the new police station it took seven years for the money to come through,” he said.

"We can't afford this one to be seven years.”