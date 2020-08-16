Fears two dead in Gold Coast crash

It is feared two people have lost their lives in a serious crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Rifle Road in Upper Coomera on the Gold Coast just before 6pm Sunday.

Three patients were being assessed on scene but it is believed two people have been killed in the incident.

Paramedics were treating the third person at the scene. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police have closed the roundabout at Old Coach Rd and Rifle Range Rd and are urging motorists to avoid the area. Rifle Range Rd has been closed to all traffic.

