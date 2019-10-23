Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Fearsome 5m saltie, Trevor, meets a tragic end

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ADELAIDE River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead in the water, apparently struck and killed by boat propellers.

The giant croc was found belly up in the water, with reports saying he succumbed to head injuries from propeller blades.

Trevor was one of the most popular crocs regularly spotted on the Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruise tours, earning himself a certain renown because of his character - he was known for being big and fearsome.

 

Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers
Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers

Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruises guide Alex Williams said he held a soft spot for Trevor, who will be missed dearly.

"It's been really upsetting for all of us, Trevor was a really big personality on the river," he said.

"It wasn't just his size, but he was a hard crocodile to miss. He was far from being shy.

"Personally, I always considered him the most aggressive crocodile we worked with.

"Very stubborn, never backing down from anything. He was an imposing personality on the river."

More Stories

adelaide river crocodile editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    Home turned into horror house from Stephen King’s IT

    premium_icon Home turned into horror house from Stephen King’s IT

    Offbeat It took months of planning but a Gold Coast family has completed an astonishing transformation of their home in time for Halloween. Here’s how they did it.

    Mystery third man in Coast bikie murder

    premium_icon Mystery third man in Coast bikie murder

    Crime Third man seen walking injured after the murders of two men

    Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

    premium_icon Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

    Education Murwillumbah East Public School has the most demountable of any in the region, with...

    How to end daylight saving debate

    premium_icon How to end daylight saving debate

    Opinion There is a solution to the issue that’s not being considered