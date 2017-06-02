Federal Budget dished up on menu

THE complexities of the Federal Budget were broken down for Tweed businesses over a special breakfast meeting on Tuesday.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator Concetta Fierravanti- Wells, said the budget would benefit small business.

"The message, certainly at a Federal level, is about opportunity, security and fairness,” she said.

Hosted by Liberal Councillor James Owen, Ms Fierravanti- Wells highlighted parts of the budget relevant to locals, including the $20,000 tax write-off for small businesses.

"This is an area that's got a lot of small businesses,” she said.

"In the end, this budget is about the nuts and bolts of business. We know how important small business is and in the end they're the ones who employ people.”