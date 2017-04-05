24°
Federal Government 'missing in action'

Mitchell Crawley | 5th Apr 2017 3:16 PM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made a fleeting visit to flood-ravaged Murwillumbah on Monday but left without making any specific funding promises.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made a fleeting visit to flood-ravaged Murwillumbah on Monday but left without making any specific funding promises.

LOCAL MPs Justine Elliot and Geoff Provest are calling for the Federal Government to do more to help flood-affected people of the Tweed.

The Tweed Local Government Area has been declared a natural disaster zone, with those affected given six months to apply for government help.

The Federal Government is also offering one-off Commonwealth Disaster Recover Payments of $1000 per adult and $400 per child but many claim the figure falls well short for those who have lost homes and businesses in the flood.

Mr Provest said he was surprised Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had not made any important announcements when he visited the region on Monday.

"I was quite disappointed,” he said. "After the place has gone through such adversity, I would have expected more by the Prime Minister and from the Federal Government.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she issued a plea for help to the Prime Minister and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian when they visited.

"I'm demanding that both the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urgently deliver major funding to rebuild the North Coast,” she said.

"The fact is we can only rebuild with a major and significant amount of government funding.”

Meanwhile, Mr Provest announced today the NSW Government would waive fees to replace vital documentation lost during the flood disaster.

Anyone who has lost documentation such as boating or driver's licences, photo identity cards, car registration or mobility parking scheme permits, can get these important documents replaced free of charge.

"We understand that the community in these regions are doing it tough and, although at this stage this is a small offer of relief, we're prepared to do what we can to help them get back on their feet,” he said.

"This is about helping people who have lost everything to get back those important and vital documents they need.

"I urge all residents impacted by the recent floods to contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/”

Contact Disaster Welfare Services on 1800 018 444 to find out what assistance is available.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie geoff provest justine elliot malcolm turnbull nsw premier gladys berejiklian prime minister malcolm turnbull tweed flood tweed flood 2017

