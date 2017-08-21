Federal grant to improve Tweed roads

Seven Tweed shire roads will be improved via works funded by grants.

TWEED roads are set for a facelift after Tweed Shire Council secured $1.6 million from the Federal Government for the improvement of seven roads.

While dates are yet to be scheduled, the Roads to Recovery Program grant will see works carried out on the following:

$500,000 for full-depth asphalt pavement replacement on north and southbound carriageways of Darlington Drive between Sexton Hill Drive and Leisure Drive, Banora Point.

$400,000 to raise Numinbah Road at Pat Smiths causeway, Numinbah, and replace the existing causeway with a box culvert crossing.

$350,000 to upgrade Gray Street, Tumbulgum, east of Bawden Street by constructing a new stormwater drainage system throughout, installing kerb and gutter on both sides of the road and rehabilitating the road surface.

$150,000 to stabilise and reseal the road pavement of the intersection of Fraser Drive and Leisure Drive, Banora Point.

$101,000 to replace a failed culvert on Blackwoods Road, Nobbys Creek, before rehabilitating and resealing that section of road.

$100,000 to stabilise and reseal the road pavement of Cabarita Road, between Oleander and Poinciana avenues, Bogangar.

Residents are advised to read the Road Wrap in the Tweed Link for more details.