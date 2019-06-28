Feeling burnt out at work? It could be your bad boss

HAVING emotionally intelligent managers is the key to being happier and safer at work, research from the World Health Organisation has found.

The research showed bosses who know how to respond to a situation in a way that encourages positive behaviours decreased the risk of 'burnout', a syndrome caused by chronic workplace stress.

The condition is characterised by feelings of exhaustion, increased mental distance from work, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to work and reduced professional efficacy.

Access Employee Assistant Program clinical director Marcela Slepica said considering the emotions of their employees was important for managers.

"Emotions and vulnerability are part of who we are and that doesn't just go away when we enter the workplace," Ms Slepica said.

"Leaders should show compassion and support workers to do the same, simply put, leaders need to lead by example."

Recent findings reveal workers who describe themselves as mentally distant, or disengaged - a key indicator of burnout - were less engaged, less accurate and less efficient.

Employees with burnout were also 49 per cent more likely to have a workplace accident, were 37 per cent more likely to call in sick and had 60 per cent more issues with accuracy and defects.

Upskilling managers to both identify and manage their own emotions, as well as those of employees, is vital for a harmonious workplace, according to AccessEAP.

Research showed managers who considered the emotions of their employees potentially saved $25,000-$37,000, which would be the cost of replacing them.

AccessEAP, a business focused on the mental health of employees, outlined five tips on how leaders can encourage emotions to create a positive workplace.

1. Start at the top - Leaders set the tone for organisational culture and communication.

2. Support constructive conversations - Constructive Conversations training or coaching can provide leaders with the knowledge and skills to have these talks and manage negative emotion.

3. Improve self regulation - Leaders must show the ability to control or redirect impulsive actions and feelings that might negatively impact an highly charged or difficult situation.

4. Learn about emotional intelligence - The best way to develop self-awareness, self-regulation, self-motivation and empathy is to practice these daily in the context of your work environment.

5. Focus on mental health and wellbeing - Sharing their own strategies for promoting mental health and well being allows staff to open up about their own experiences and to ask for help.