Breaking

Female pulled from water after heart attack

Michael Doyle
Rick Koenig
by and
8th Mar 2019 4:09 PM

A FEMALE swimmer is receiving CPR at a beach in Kingscliff after suffering a heart attack in the water. 

Four NSW Ambulance crews, a Westpac Helicopter and police were called to the beach before 4pm this afternoon. 

Initial reports suggested there were multiple people who needed to be rescued from the surf. 

However a spokesman for the NSW Ambulance service confirmed one female in her 30s was receiving CPR. 

Crews are still on the scene and it is understood by the Tweed Daily News Westpac Helicopter was deciding whether or not to land on the beach.

More to come.

Tweed Daily News

