Fenech got no support from his former trainer. Photo: Fight Call Out
Boxing

Fenech fury at Lewis hospital snub

by Phil Rothfield
20th Oct 2019 10:25 AM
Boxing legend Jeff Fenech has slammed his long-time trainer Johnny Lewis for abandoning him in his toughest fight in a Bangkok hospital.

As the brave triple world champion stared down death in intensive care battling pneumonia and a heart infection, Fenech claims Lewis made no contact with the stricken fighter.

Not a phone call or a text message.

"I'm really disappointed," Fenech said, "Next time I see him I won't even shake his hand.

"If anything happened to Johnny I'd be there in a in a heartbeat.

"Johnny helps only one person and that's himself. It's like someone has put a sword in my back.

"That's honestly how I feel - I was an hour away of death."

Lewis and Fenech were once like a father and son combination as the little Marrickville mauler rose to become Australia's greatest boxer and a world champion in three weight divisions.

They fell out more than a decade ago.

"I couldn't tell you the last time we spoke," Fenech said, "but in times like this you're supposed to put your differences aside."

 

The pair scaled such heights together. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Fenech defied doctors' predictions and flew home for his daughter's wedding in Sydney on Saturday.

Channel 9's A Current Affair is planning a major story with the interview fee to contribute to the huge medical costs.

While the Lewis snub has hurt Fenech, others have rallied around the old champion.

For years Fenech hadn't seen or spoken to his old sparring partner and mate Peter Mitrevski.

Out of the blue Mitrevski turned at his bedside in Thailand and offered to stay until he was well enough to return home.

jeff fenech johnny lewis
News Corp Australia

