Fenelon in for Tweed

HONESTY: Greens state candidate for Tweed Bill Fenelon says he genuinely cares for the Tweed and has vowed to protect its unique and pristine environment.

GREENS state candidate for Tweed Bill Fenelon will launch his "Better Way for Tweed” campaign at the Sheoak Shack Fingal Head from 5-8pm tomorrow.

He will be joined by Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne, Greens NSW MP Dawn Walker and Greens federal candidate for Richmond Michael Lyon, who will present their vision and values to the local community.

Mr Fenelon said he was underpinned by a genuine commitment to boost local jobs and address climate change.

He said key issues of the campaign included investing in renewable energy, providing an eco-friendly integrated public transport system which combines rail and cycleways, and strengthening environmental laws to protect forests, wildlife and water.

If elected, Mr Fenelon said he would use his power to retain and expand the current hospital in Tweed Heads and protect Cudgen farmland.

He also vowed to protect the rural and beachside villages south of the river from high-rises, increased traffic congestion and Gold Coast-style development, while also opposing water mining and the plastic water bottle industry.

"I am passionate about ending homelessness and adopting affordable housing strategies in the Tweed. Everyone has the right to affordable, safe housing and no one deserves to sleep rough,” he said.

"Tweed is now the water mining capital of Australia and it is unconscionable that this runaway industry is allowed, especially when our rivers and creeks are drying up and plastics are choking our oceans.”

Mr Fenelon said he would also like to restore rail services to the Northern Rivers using the Tweed's existing rail trail.

"I am honest, ethical and listen to the community,” he said.

"I strongly oppose corporate donations and decision-making influenced by greed, power and politics.”

"The Tweed is the best place in the world, and I'm dedicated to ensuring it stays that way.”