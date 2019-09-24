Feros takes major technology award

A STAPLE in age care on the NSW North Coast has been recognised globally for their implementation of technology at their facilities.

Feros Care received the Excellence in Ageing Services Award last week by the Global Ageing Network, for their technology which was described as ‘innovative and applicable world wide’, empowering seniors to be independent, safe and connected while remaining in their own home.

One of their major technology advancements was the launch of MyFeros Portal — a system that allows seniors to self-manage their services, view schedules, change carers and budgets, and send and receive messages.

This is done by a personalised portal on a computer, smart device or television, negating the need to call a contact centre.

This new system took two years to develop, with three Feros Care employees spending 9000 hours writing 137,899 lines of code to create the platform.

Chief Executive Officer of Feros Care, Jennene Buckley, said being a leader in technology was part of the companies goal to enrich the lives of seniors across the country.

“We are committed to helping people live bolder, healthier and more fulfilled lives no matter their age or ability, and believe technology plays a pivotal role in supporting the ageing population,” said.

“The technologies recognised by GAN were entirely imagined, developed and implemented by our team, who are collectively driven by a desire to have a positive impact on aged care globally.

“We are fortunate to see first-hand how this technology improves the lives of our clients and hope it can ultimately benefit seniors around the world.

“To be recognised on the international stage with such a prestigious award puts us one step closer to achieving our dream of creating a healthier, better connected and happier future for seniors everywhere.”

Ms Buckley said creating these technological initiatives had been a collaborative effort that

included everyone from care support workers, allied health professionals and wellbeing managers, to contact centre staff and the marketing team.

“Feros Care values and cultivates our reputation as leaders in aged care technology, but it is the notion that our ideas can improve the lives of seniors the world over that is our drive,” she said.

“These technologies have been developed to make a positive social impact, to empower seniors and those living with a disability to make choices, be independent, stay safe, be connected and live well at home.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the industry and our peers with this well-respected global aged care award, and vow to continue to work towards a better tomorrow for seniors and those living with disability.”