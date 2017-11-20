Ferries to beach beauty contests: a bygone Tweed era

FROM ferries along the Tweed River circa 1900 to beauty contests at Cudgen Headland in the 1950s, next year's Friends of the Tweed Regional Museum calendar offers a precious insight into the region's bygone era.

Featuring photos dating back more than 110 years, the historical calendar features images from across the shire, selected from the museum's expansive archives.

It is produced by Friends of the Tweed Regional Museum, a volunteer organisation that aims to foster public interest in the museum by organising events and fundraising.

All funds would go directly towards the museum.

Museum Director Judy Kean said she cherished the calendar each year for its help in shining a light on Tweed's rich history.

"People look for it and, depending on the selection of photos, people often connect with it being associated with their family or where they grew up,” she said.

"This is a really good way for people to let us know if we might need to investigate something further, or indeed if they have other photos of the same place earlier or later. It is a really good way of pointing people to the fact we have this collection.”

The calendar costs $12 and can be purchased at the museum headquarters in Murwillumbah, the museum in Kennedy Drive local markets, Andersons Jewellers in Main St, M'bah and Cartridge World in Tweed Heads or phone 026670 2493 to order.