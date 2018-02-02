Festival 2018 launches ahead of Comm Games

THE biggest cultural festival Australia has ever seen is descending on the Gold Coast as part of the Commonwealth Games celebrations.

The Festival 2018 launch on Wednesday saw a stellar line-up of more than 3500 musicians, performances, art works and street theatre announced for the 12-day sporting event.

"This is a major international arts festival where you can see everything in your board shorts,” Festival 2018's co-creative director Yaron Lifschitz said.

Commonwealth Games Festival 2018 launch. Aisling Brennan

"It's a festival that's free and generous.

"There's over 1000 performers from about 50 countries, with 50 per cent of the works here produced by local artists and we've commissioned 34 new works for the festival.

"This mixture of the accessible with the engaging and entertaining with the profound is at the heart of what this makes this festival unique.”

Gold Coast City Mayor Tom Tate said the festival was a chance for the region to showcase everything it is has to offer.

FLY: Disabled artist Rodney Bell at festival launch. Aisling Brennan

"It's about sharing the quintessential creative side of the Gold Coast to the rest of the world,” Cr Tate said.

"What's better than to have our local creative artists and community to share the soul of the city to the world?”

Commonwealth Games CEO Mark Peters said the arts and culture precinct set up for the games will leave a lasting legacy on the Gold Coast .

"When sometimes you talk to people from interstate and overseas they say they love the city (but) don't like driving to Brisbane every day to see arts and culture,” Mr Peters said.

"What the festival now does is allow these incredibly talented young artists across a whole lot of other fields throughout Queensland to present new pieces of art that have been designed.

"Also (it's a chance) to mix with great artists from overseas and interstate because that's what our sports people do and that's what we're going to see here through the various opportunities presented.”

The full program of Festival 2018 is available at www.gc2018.com.