Festival fever grips Cabarita for mental health awareness

SURFER SET: Getting ready for the Cabarita Beach Festival are Caba Boardriders Steve Ashburn, Chris Hitchcock, Scott Hana and Brad Savage. PHOTO: Scott Powick.

THE Cabarita community will be coming together for a festival of fun that carries a serious message when the Surf For Sanity Festival gets underway today.

The festival, starting at 11am (NSW) will feature live music, surfing, markets and community fun activities aimed at raising awareness of mental health and supporting mental health first aid courses being conducted on the Tweed Coast.

Set at Cabarita Beach, the festival is the collaborative result of the Caba Boardriders, Caba Progressive, Cabarita Youth Service and Caba Creative.

Activities will run on the Cabarita foreshore while out on the water, the Boardriders will be running a single fin tag team which will be a one of the highlights of the day.

Caba Boardriders president Brent Savage said on the Tweed Coast, the annual Charity Cup touch footy event had been very successful in raising funds to support mental health first aid courses.

“As a club with members who have been touched personally by family who have suffered from mental illness, we decided it would be a good idea to support that program,’ Mr Savage said.

“Out tag team surfing event had attracted more than 120 competitions including 24 sponsors and aside from it being a fundraiser for the club, 50 per cent of what we raise will go towards mental health programs.

“This is our first year of doing this and we hope to lay a foundation for something that will become a regular event each year for Cabarita.

“As surfers, we appreciate that being out in the ocean can be a calming place and with other surfers, there’s a sense of community.

“This will be a fun way of helping spread the message about the importance of mental health and looking out for each other.”

The Cabarita Youth Service is also celebrating their 10th year of helping young people on the Tweed Coast and will be celebrating with music lined up by local youth acts, a kids tent with activities like decorate your own lantern, mandala drawing and a stall selling various items crafted by the young women from their Girls Space program

Makers and Finders Markets will be popping up with stalls ranging from handmade goods, plants, vintage collectors and art to browse along the beachfront.

“The Makers and Finders Market are a product of our communities love for food, music and art and we want to create a warm community space where everyone has the opportunity to connect, play or create,.” Makers & Finders Founder and Event Co-ordinator Peita Gardiman said.

The Cabarita Beach Festival is from 11am till 6pm in Cabarita Beach.