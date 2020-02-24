Festival goer accused of dealing MDMA caught by sniffer dogs

SUPPLY CHARGES: A festival goer was allegedly caught with almost 50 MDMA capsules while waiting in line at a Tweed Heads Festival. Picture: Supplied.

Car, boat stolen from Casuarina

A LANDCRUISER, boat and trailer was stolen from a Casuarina house last Friday night.

Police allege the victim parked his white 2004 Landcruiser with his boat and trailer attached on Laceflower Parade, Casuarina on February 22.

By the next morning it was allegedly stolen.

Police are appealing for public assistance, anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Man accused of crashing car

A MAN has been charged with negligent driving after allegedly rolling his utility into a Murwillumbah cane field.

It is alleged the 18-year-old man attempted to turn left into Cane Rd about 8pm on Saturday before losing control and rolling into a cane field.

A 19-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor leg injuries.

The driver was breath tested and returned a negative result.

He was fined for driving in a negligent manner.

Stolen car found in canal

POLICE were called to a car that allegedly crashed into a canal at Murwillumbah last Thursday.

The silver Ford Focus was reported stolen from Elanora earlier that day.

It was one of two cars allegedly stolen on February 21, the second was an orange Holden Trax sedan which still hasn't been found.

Accused unlicenced driver caught

A 27-year-old man who was stopped for a random breath test at Murwillumbah on February 19 will front court after police allege he was driving while disqualified.

Motorbike rider charged with speeding

A HARLEY Davidson rider was allegedly caught exceeding the speed limit at more than 45km/h.

The 52-year-old man's speed was checked by police at 3.37pm on February 19 while he was travelling west on Tyalgum Rd, Eungella.

It is alleged he was travelling at 137km/h in an 80km/h speed zone.

His licence was confiscated and he was issued an infringement for travelling more than 45km over the speed limit.

Festival goer charged with drug supply

A FESTIVAL goer was allegedly caught with almost 50 MDMA capsules while waiting in line at a Tweed Heads festival.

The 31-year-old was stopped by police with sniffer dogs on Saturday while the man was waiting in line at the For the Love Festival.

He allegedly told police he had taken three MDMA capsules while waiting in line and refused to be searched.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where police found 48 MDMA capsules hidden on the man.

He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug.