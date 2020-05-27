Festival-goer faces the music after attacking female officer

Kate Louise Bruhn, 22, had been partying at For the Love festival when she was noticed by police for the wrong reason. Photo: Facebook.

A FESTIVAL-goer was not feeling the love while being sentenced in court for punching a police officer in the face.

The Brisbane woman was at For the Love festival on February 22 when she was noticed by police for the wrong reason.

Kate Louise Bruhn, 22, had been partying into the afternoon when police saw her stumbling near the VIP tent.

Police facts revealed officers approached the court clerk because they were concerned about her welfare.

They asked Bruhn to go with them to the medic tent to be examined.

When the officers told Bruhn's partner to wait outside the tent she became erratic and told the female officer to "F - k off c - t".

Police facts revealed Bruhn was so intoxicated she thought one of the officer's notepad was a phone that he was using to take pictures of her.

Bruhn continued to swear at the officers and at one point, tried to kick the treating paramedic because he asked if she had taken drugs.

The court heard officers ended Bruhn's time at the festival due to her aggressive behaviour and asked her to leave.

As Bruhn was walking out of the medic tent, she turned and punched a female officer in the nose and scratched her chest.

The officers took her to the ground where she resisted the arrest.

Bruhn pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

She sobbed in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday as her defence lawyer, Richard Smith, tried to explain her actions.

Mr Smith told the court his client felt she was being accused of taking drugs which escalated her behaviour.

"She has shown remorse for her actions and an awareness of what she did wrong," Mr Smith said.

"Because of her actions and emotional flow-on for what she has done, she has regrettably put her potential career path in total jeopardy."

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett condemned the behaviour and told the court it was an unprovoked attack that was "far from being a minor assault".

"Police simply tried to do their best to assist the defendant," Sgt Lockett said.

"A non-conviction would not address the need for deterrence and denunciation of this type of offending.

"Police were more than patient with the accused, she had numerous opportunities to correct her behaviour and was essentially invited to end her interaction with police.

"There was no need for things to get out of hand the way they did."

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy gave Bruhn credit for pleading guilty but said assaulting police was a serious indictable offence.

Mr Dunlevy told Bruhn her actions were sudden and unprovoked and were at the middle to upper range of objective seriousness.

Bruhn escaped a conviction but was sentenced to a two-year community release order.