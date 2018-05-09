Festival of the Stone date announced

FESTIVAL OF THE STONE: Join Stone & Wood for a night of live music, good food and the release of their 2018 Stone Beer, all while raising money for Big Scrub Landcare.

FESTIVAL OF THE STONE: Join Stone & Wood for a night of live music, good food and the release of their 2018 Stone Beer, all while raising money for Big Scrub Landcare.

STONE & Wood's Festival of the Stone is only a month away and, before tickets get too hot, the brewery has announced that pre-sale alerts will be available for those who want first dibs.

Stone & Wood invites guests to "come along and kick back as the sun sets and the beer flows” at the Festival of the Stone, which will feature live music, food truck cuisine and a celebration of the release of the brewery's dark winter seasonal 'Stone Beer' - the first kegs of 2018 Stone Beer will be tapped and available until the tap runs dry.

FRONT OF THE QUEUE: To guarantee your alert for ticket pre-sale sign up at www.festivalofthestone.com

"Brewed eight weeks earlier, the beer honours the ancient techniques of brewing,” according to Stone & Wood.

"By adding wood fired stones to the kettle to rouse the boil, the malt characters are intensified, which contributes to the beer's roasted caramel aroma that's balanced with a warming, full bodied cocoa flavour... perfect for a cold winter's night!”

The night is also a chance for the brewery and community to raise money for Big Scrub Landcare, a local charity focusing on restoration and growth of the Northern Rivers Big Scrub Rainforest.

Shannon Greenfields from Big Scrub Landcare was thrilled the group could work with Stone & Wood.

"It is simply fantastic that we are able to partner with Stone & Wood for their Festival of Stone,” Ms Greenfields said. "We are so proud of the work the team do to help our charity and continue to show in the community.”

Festival of the Stone has been announced for Saturday, June 9.

The festival is welcome to beer enthusiasts, groups of friends and families. There will be a kid's area 'Malt Disney' with tunes for the kids to dance along to, as well as crafts and entertainment from Spaghetti Circus.

FESTIVAL OF THE STONE BY STONE & WOOD

When: Saturday, June 9 3pm-10pm

Where: Stone & Wood brewery, Byron Bay

Tickets: $30 via Eventbrite

Pre-sale: To guarantee your alert for ticket pre-sale sign up at www.festivalofthestone.com

Transport to and from the brewery will be available.