Festival puts young orators on the big stage

ORATORS: St James students Darcia Robinson, Millie Cane, Ella Cane and Caitlin McCormack behind Octavia Robinson, Scarlett Reid and Sebastian Thomson, are eager to hear what Lucy Johnson has to say at the festival ahead of her performance in the new public speaking categoriy at the Murwillumbah Festival of Performing Arts.

IT'S often said children should be seen and not heard but that certainly won't be the case for students participating in the Murwillumbah Festival of Performing Arts' new public speaking categories.

The festival, celebrating its 86th year, will incorporate age categories for public speaking in the Speech and Drama section which commences on Thursday, June 15 at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

Among the schools making their debut in the public speaking competition will be students from St James Primary School at Banora Point.

Year 4 teacher Megan Robinson is looking after an eager group of orators who are looking forward to having their voices heard.

She said the school had competed in choral verse in previous festivals and also took part in the Catholic schools public speaking competition which was part of St James' oral language program which involved students in all grades.

"We will have students competing in age groups 8, 9, 10 and 11 - the festival program allows for a number of students to speak in any one category and the gives them more opportunity than within the Catholic school public speaking competition,” Ms Robinson said.

"They are very excited about being on a big stage and being part of the school team participating at Murwillumbah.”

Convener of the festival's Speech and Drama section, Kay Robinson (Megan's mother) said for the first year, there had been healthy interest in the public speaking attracting 38 students across four stages and she was confident it would grow in the future as more schools became involved.

Speech and Drama will run from June 15-20, followed by Music from June 22-29 with Dance closing out the festival from July 1-13.

For more information, visit www.murbahfestival.com.au