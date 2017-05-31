Festival to kick the winter blues for a cause

Festival Of The Stone proved to be a popular event in 2016.

FAMED brewery Stone & Wood's new winter drop will first be opened against the backdrop of Byron Bay's setting sun.

Brewed in early may, the release of Stone & Wood's dark winter seasonal, Stone Beer, will be launched at the Festival Of The Stone.

Held at their Brewery in Byron, the annual event celebrates community, live music and the release of the beer's 2017 version while raising money for great causes.

There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy this Queen's Birthday long weekend, with a music and food line up that surely won't disappoint.

Rock band Kingswood will be headlining the event, alongside Polish Club, MT Warning, Your Mates DJ and a kids favourite Bunny Racket.

A mouth-watering line up of food trucks have also been locked in for the event, including JR's Smokehouse, Baylato, Pizza Loca, Pearl of the Quarter, The Backyard Chef and more.

To wash it all down, Stone & Wood will be pouring their famed beers, including cracking the first kegs of 2017's Stone Beer.

All profits from beer ticket sales will go directly to Liberation Larder and Bay FM through Stone & Wood's Ingrained Community Program.

Last year the event raised over $11k for the Northern Rivers Community Foundation, Bay FM and Clean Coast Collective and this year, Stone & Wood is hoping to be able to donate a similar amount.

Festival of the Stone

Where: Stone & Wood Brewery, Byron Bay

When: Queen's Birthday long weekend, Sunday, June 11

Tickets: www.festival ofthestone.com