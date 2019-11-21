FFA responds to criticism of its sex scandal actions

Lachlan Wales is one of three sanctioned players still considering their options.

Lachlan Wales is one of three sanctioned players still considering their options.

FOOTBALL Federation Australia has defended its decision not to report the Olyroos' sex scandal in Cambodia to the board until the investigation commenced, saying it was "proper process".

Robyn Fitzroy and Carla Wilshire were elected to the FFA board at Thursday's annual general meeting, filling the vacancies of Crispin Murray and Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

Murray and Rosmarin reportedly resigned from their posts last month because they were initially kept in the dark about the Olyroos' incident in Phnom Penh in March, which resulted in lengthy bans for four players.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou addressed the issue at a media conference after being re-elected unopposed.

"There's obviously some sensitivities around the issue we're looking at and had potential implications internationally for us in Cambodia and broadly," Nikou said.

"It was imperative was went through the proper process of investigation to ascertain the facts to put them before the board, and that's what happened."

Asked if the two directors resigned because of the Olyroos scandal, Nikou said: "You'd have to ask them."

It comes after Socceroos great Robbie Slater blasted the handling of the situation as an "absolute disgrace".

One of the banned players, Adelaide United star and Olyroos captain Riley McGree, has already chosen not to appeal his sanction, which lasts until April 1.

However, Melbourne City duo Lachlan Wales and Nathan Atkinson, as well as Perth Glory midfielder Brandon Wilson, are considering their options.

The trio's suspension rules them out of a potential Olympics campaign next year.

"They have two rights. At first instance, if they're aggrieved, a right of review, like an independent group. And then ultimately a right of appeal," Nikou said.

"That's the due process we've committed to."

Nikou also confirmed that director Heather Reid had officially returned to the board after being on medical leave since February.

Reid was forced to publicly apologise to former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic after comments made following his controversial sacking earlier this year.

However Reid will not return as vice-chairwoman.

"The position technically under the constitution lapses at the AGM," Nikou said. "And we've agreed that the issue of the deputy chair will be revisited down the track once we've got a full complement of directors."

Fitzroy (99 votes) and Wilshire (63) beat fellow nominees Shane Healy (36) and John Marinpoulos (nil), while the Referees Association denied a spot in congress.

FFA also reported that their net surplus for the 2018-19 financial year was $433,000, an improvement on the $126,000 loss the previous year.

Nikou said FFA were also hoping to unveil a new chief executive to replace David Gallop towards the end of the month.

"We're at the pointy end of the decision-making process and I would anticipate that we'd be able to make an announcement shortly," he said.

