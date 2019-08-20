Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Canadian fiancee Bianca Buckley and Sean McKinnon (right), from Warnambool in Victoria who was travelling in a campervan in NZ when the pair were attacked in the early hours of Friday morning at the Te Toto Gorge carpark in Raglan.
Canadian fiancee Bianca Buckley and Sean McKinnon (right), from Warnambool in Victoria who was travelling in a campervan in NZ when the pair were attacked in the early hours of Friday morning at the Te Toto Gorge carpark in Raglan.
Crime

Fiance of slain musician a former Noosa barista

Matty Holdsworth
19th Aug 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER colleague of Bianca Buckley has expressed his sincere condolences after hearing her fiance was murdered in New Zealand last week.

Her partner Sean McKinnon, 33, was blasted with bullets as Ms Buckley screamed in terror inside their van parked at the rugged Te Toto Gorge lookout, near Raglan, two hours south of Auckland.

 

Bianca Buckley and Sean McKinnon.
Bianca Buckley and Sean McKinnon.

 

Canadian-born Ms Buckley, 32, managed to scramble free as the gunman ordered her to hand over the keys to the hired van and hid, trembling, in bushland for almost half an hour, until the attacker drove off with her fiance inside.

When the coast was clear she was able to flee barefoot for 2km using the full moonlight to guide her in the dark until she could raise the alarm at around 3.20am on Friday.

A few years prior, Ms Buckley had spent time working at Noosa's Bistro C while backpacking.

 

Former Noosa barista Bianca Buckley.
Former Noosa barista Bianca Buckley.

 

Team manager Pete Spring said Ms Buckley didn't spend long at the Hastings St business but was well-liked.

"She was a lovely girl, an admirable girl and we really enjoyed having her in our team here," Mr Spring said.

"She was a barista here working while backpacking and when she went onto different things she left on good terms.

"She doesn't deserve anything like that.

"It was a while ago when she worked here but when she was on television we recognised her straight away."

More Stories

bistro c editors picks hastings st murder new zealand noosa raglan sean mckinnon
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Kingscliff road closed for bird protection

    Kingscliff road closed for bird protection

    News A ROAD in the Cudgen Foreshore Park will be closed until Friday night in an effort to protect endangered birds

    Driver five times over the legal limit needed help walking

    premium_icon Driver five times over the legal limit needed help walking

    Crime Police will allege they could smell liquor in the vehicle

    Man wanted for drug offences extradited to Tweed Heads

    premium_icon Man wanted for drug offences extradited to Tweed Heads

    Crime Man, 31, brought from Queensland to Tweed Heads on drugs charges

    WARNING: Deadly disease about to be released in the Tweed

    premium_icon WARNING: Deadly disease about to be released in the Tweed

    Council News The council has warned pet rabbits in the Tweed could be affected