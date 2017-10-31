News

Fields green up ahead of M'bah cup day

GREEN LIGHT: Tweed River Jockey Club's new general manager Leanne Moore has been getting ready for Melbourne Cup Day.
GREEN LIGHT: Tweed River Jockey Club's new general manager Leanne Moore has been getting ready for Melbourne Cup Day.
Liana Turner
by

IT'S time to don the fascinators and get into spring racing season, as the Tweed River Jockey Club prepares to celebrate Melbourne Cup Day next Tuesday, November 7.

TRJC general manager Leanne Moore said the grounds were looking fantastic after the recent rain, and work was well under way to get the site prepared for the big day.

"We're looking forward to a really nice Melbourne Cup race day,” she said.

While the Flemington action will be screened as usual, there will also be local races galore at the picturesque track.

The first race will take place at 12.55pm, with the final event at 5pm.

St Vincent de Paul North Coast executive officer Michael Timbrell said punters could dress up without breaking the bank.

By going second-hand, Mr Timbrell said you could grab a bargain outfit for about $20 in total, while supporting Vinnies services.

"Whatever your plans for the big race... you can deck yourself out in style and on a minimal budget at Vinnies,” he said.

"Our shops throughout the North Coast have an array of good quality women's and men's clothing at affordable prices. There are beautiful dresses and skirts, stylish hats, great shoes and plenty of men's shirts, ties, jackets and suits.”

The gates at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Racecourse Rd, Murwillumbah, open at 10am (NSW). General admission is $20 per person, $15 for pensioners.

More info at tweedriverjockeyclub.com.au.

