Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Book Of Mormon Opening Night - Arrivals
The Book Of Mormon Opening Night - Arrivals
Politics

Fierce backlash after journo’s tweet

26th Sep 2020 3:57 PM

A senior Channel 10 journalist has been targeted in a Twitter backlash after she posted a two word tweet today.

Senior journalist Candice Wyatt tweeted "Bye Bye" with a waving hand emoji following Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos' announcement that she'd resigned.

Ms Wyatt shared Ms Mikakos' own tweet with her full statement regarding her resignation. The short tweet has prompted a fierce response on social media, with hundreds of responses and quotes.

Candice Wyatt's tweet has sparked a flurry of outrage.
Candice Wyatt's tweet has sparked a flurry of outrage.

RELATED: Jenny Mikakos quits: Stinging parting shot at Daniel Andrews

Countless social media users responded with outrage to the tweet, accusing Ms Wyatt of political bias.

Political commentator Peter van Onselen said he agreed Ms Mikakos needed to resign, but he called the criticism of the former health minister a "childish pile on".

Author John Birmingham replied to the tweet with a meme, asking Ms Wyatt, "U wot mate?".

Jonathan Green, an ABC presenter and the editor of literary journal Meanjin shared the tweet, appearing to mock Ms Wyatt's role as a senior journalist.

 

 

 

 

Journalist Peter Brent also shared a screenshot of a tweet Ms Wyatt later retweeted, calling for Ms Mikakos' resignation.

"Andrews has lost the Channel 10 newsreader vote," Mr Brent said.

 

Originally published as Fierce backlash after journo's tweet

More Stories

channel 10 journalism journalist victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic ride-on mower death

        Premium Content Tragic ride-on mower death

        News FORENSIC officers attended a Northern Rivers property after family found a man dead after an incident on a ride-on mower.

        Northern Rivers ideal for a ‘hydrogen cluster’ says RDA

        Premium Content Northern Rivers ideal for a ‘hydrogen cluster’ says RDA

        News RDA Northern Rivers is calling on local businesses to partner in a potential green...

        Driving kids into dream careers with ’light’ apprenticeships

        Premium Content Driving kids into dream careers with ’light’ apprenticeships

        News Pilot program is connecting high school students with businesses