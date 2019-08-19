Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'EXPLOSION': A neighbour captured this photo of a fire that broke out at Gympie's Nestle factory last night.
'EXPLOSION': A neighbour captured this photo of a fire that broke out at Gympie's Nestle factory last night. Contributed
News

Fiery 'explosion' at Nestle factory wakes neighbours at 3am

Frances Klein
by
19th Aug 2019 7:14 AM | Updated: 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS on Pine St were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when a fire broke out at Gympie's Nestle Factory in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the factory just before 3am, where a small fire had broken out in one of the factory's stacks, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory after being woken by an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine", a witness said.

 

"Nice little fireworks at 3am." Neighbour Liam Williams captured the early morning drama. Liam Williams, Facebook

The fire had already been extinguished when two fire crews arrived on scene, the QFES spokeswoman said.

Staff were continuing to monitor the area when fire crews left the scene at 4.20am, she said.

Another nearby resident described the incident as a "nice little fireworks show at 3am."

coffee factory editors picks emergency explosion fire gympie nestle pine st qfes
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    ‘My stance on guns has not changed’

    premium_icon ‘My stance on guns has not changed’

    News The gun-loving mother of a man accused of holding up three petrol stations in a four-hour siege says she hasn't changed her stance on guns.

    'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    premium_icon 'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    News A thankful Ballina woman has met her daughter's rescuers

    Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    premium_icon Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    News Backlash against LNP on abortions by gender

    The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

    premium_icon The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

    News “It (the water) rose up about four steps in a double- storey house."