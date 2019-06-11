Fight back for great win

RUGBY UNION: The Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians have revelled in a hard-fought victory over Helensvale.

The Baa Baas were able to come from behind and grind out a 17-12 win in their division three match-up.

The win had been a long time coming, with several valiant defeats leading up to the triumph last Saturday.

The Baa Baas were down 12-7 early in the second half and battled to find a way through the defence.

Two late tries, both from kicks, guided them to the victory.

Coach Leon Darmody said he could not have been prouder of the team's performance.

"They put in an effort for the full game and we went wider in attack and it worked,” Darmody said.

"In defence the team was as good as they have been all year.

"I told them to play both halves and play right to the end.”

The Baa Baas will now prepare for their next match against Bond Pirates.