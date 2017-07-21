Fight continues for railway line

HANDS OFF: NRRAG president Beth Shelley and Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon are in support of keeping the railway line.

IT'S FULL steam ahead for the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group as members continue to fight to stop the construction of a rail trail from Murwillumbah to Casino.

Group president Beth Shelley said the group was very disappointed with Monday's announcement of $6.3 million in NSW Government funding for the 24km rail trail project in the Tweed.

"We feel like we really need to work a lot harder to get the information out that people don't know about,” Ms Shelley said.

"Many people believe that having a rail trail will protect the rail corridor.

"The Casino to Murwillumbah railway line is protected under the 99A Transport Administration Act 1988, which only parliament can amend. Even the construction of rail trails requires specific amendments to the act.

"This means that once the rail trail legislation is passed, then the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line will become Crown lands and the government can do what they choose without community consultation.

"Our railway line will be lost.”

Ms Shelley said she hoped the Federal Government would strongly consider not supporting the project in the hope of returning rail to the region.

"They have to rip up the railway tracks to put the rail trail down,” she said.

"Once they start ripping up tracks, it doesn't come back again, it's gone.”

The Northern Rivers Railway Action Group has set up a Change.org petition to save the railway line from further development.

Click here for more information and to sign the petition.