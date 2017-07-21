18°
News

Fight continues for railway line

21st Jul 2017 9:58 AM
HANDS OFF: NRRAG president Beth Shelley and Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon are in support of keeping the railway line.
HANDS OFF: NRRAG president Beth Shelley and Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon are in support of keeping the railway line. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S FULL steam ahead for the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group as members continue to fight to stop the construction of a rail trail from Murwillumbah to Casino.

Group president Beth Shelley said the group was very disappointed with Monday's announcement of $6.3 million in NSW Government funding for the 24km rail trail project in the Tweed.

"We feel like we really need to work a lot harder to get the information out that people don't know about,” Ms Shelley said.

"Many people believe that having a rail trail will protect the rail corridor.

"The Casino to Murwillumbah railway line is protected under the 99A Transport Administration Act 1988, which only parliament can amend. Even the construction of rail trails requires specific amendments to the act.

"This means that once the rail trail legislation is passed, then the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line will become Crown lands and the government can do what they choose without community consultation.

"Our railway line will be lost.”

Ms Shelley said she hoped the Federal Government would strongly consider not supporting the project in the hope of returning rail to the region.

"They have to rip up the railway tracks to put the rail trail down,” she said.

"Once they start ripping up tracks, it doesn't come back again, it's gone.”

The Northern Rivers Railway Action Group has set up a Change.org petition to save the railway line from further development.

Click here for more information and to sign the petition.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  northern rivers rail trail northern rivers railway action group rail trail

Call to make murals major tourist attraction wins support

Call to make murals major tourist attraction wins support

A PROJECT being piloted by a former Tweed mayor to make Murwillumbah's murals a major tourist attraction is gaining key local support.

Kings Forest koala walk planned for this weekend

Team Koala Tweed has been a vocal critic of proposed amendments to the Kings Forest Estate Koala Management Plan.

TEAM Koala invites community to rally against Kings Forest

Local charity to celebrate new op shop with grand opening

Agape Outreach Op Shop sign out the front of the newly opened store in Tweed Heads.

LOCAL charity celebrates opening of its new op shop this Saturday.

Tradie who fell 20m has feet amputated

David Conway with his daughter Keisha.

“It’s been a tough day,” said Mr Conway’s older brother Stephen

Local Partners

'More than just a cheese toastie'

Fred's Place helping the homeless with the small things that count

Superheroes to dive in for palliative care

SWIMMING: Jack Sinclair, Luca Berger and Reef Ramsey get in the mood for a an upcoming kids pool party event for palliative care.

Join in on the pool party of the year.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $960,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

INSPECT PROPERTY BY APPOINTMENT On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $230,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

you will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Price Reduced For Immediate Sale

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,295,000

The current owners of this property are prepared to sacrifice their weekender and have given us clear instructions to sell. They have enjoyed their weekender...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 22ND 10:00 - 10:30AM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 $620,000 ...

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac with the convenience of being just 900 metres from pristine...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."