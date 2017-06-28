Fight may have led to Tweed shooting death: relative

Forensic investigator examines a car linked to the shooting murder of Ace Hall in Steep Street, Tweed Heads.

A CLOSE relative of a man shot dead at Tweed Heads on Saturday says the victim and his alleged killer met for the first time only weeks ago.

Phillip Raymond Becker was yesterday arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Ace Hall.

NSW Police worked closely with officers from Queensland who located a Toyota Corolla at a service station on the Mt Lindsay Highway at Jimboomba on Monday night.

The discovery led police to arrest Becker about 4.30am.

Becker appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was ordered to be surrendered into the custody of NSW ­detectives.

Police have laid charges over Ace Hall’s murder. Picture: Instagram

Becker's mother sat in the back of the court and cried throughout her son's appearance. The bearded, tattooed, 33-year-old sat in the dock in a prison-issue green jumper and tan shorts.

Mr Hall died during emergency surgery after he was allegedly shot in the stomach in an industrial area at Tweed Heads and rushed to hospital by another man and his ­girlfriend.

Mr Hall's stepsister, Roxy Paul, said Hall met Becker only weeks ago.

Originally from Adelaide, Hall has an extensive criminal history, having been sentenced to jail, community service orders and fined in courts around the country over the past decade. Picture: Instagram.

"The only mutual friend that Ace and Phil have is a girl that Ace was dating very briefly," she said.

Ms Paul said she believed her stepbrother and Becker got into an argument at a friend's home days before his death.

She said she thought her stepbrother's life just started to turn a corner.

Having recently finished a stint of rehabilitation and time in prison, Ms Paul said Mr Hall was set to return to his hometown in Adelaide this week to reunite with one of his four children.

"We assumed Ace had gone to score off somebody, thinking he was meeting someone else because … he would never have gone to meet someone had he thought there was going to be an altercation," she said.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Superintendent Wayne Starling said the murder arrest came after a four-day cross-border police operation.

Ace Hall, the heavily-tattooed man shot dead in a Tweed Heads industrial area. Picture: Facebook.

"There was painstaking work leading to the arrest by detectives in NSW, Tweed Heads Police and the homicide squad as well as Queensland police officers," he said.

"I'm limited by what I can say at this stage but I can say they (the victim and the suspect) were known to each other," he said.

Becker is scheduled to appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court this morning.