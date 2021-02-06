Fighter goes on X-rated picture frenzy

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has gone on a crazy nude-photo spree after launching an X-rated, private website for fans.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has gone on a crazy nude-photo spree after launching an X-rated, private website for fans.

Ask and you shall receive, Paige VanZant fans.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter has launched an X-rated private website.

The New York Post first revealed the former UFC star has gone live with a flood of raunchy content on her new subscription website PaigeFanZant.com.

The 26-year-old's private website features exclusive content and is hosted on the FanTime.com platform.

Watch UFC action with ESPN on KAYO. Stream full Fight Night events live plus prelim fights for PPV events. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

"Every time I check my social media, my fans are always asking me for more. By launching PaigeFanZant.com with FanTime, it makes it easier for followers to find the exclusive content I'll be putting out," VanZant said in a press release.

"Be sure to subscribe in the lead up to my next fight. I'll be giving an inside look at my training and recovery that you won't find anywhere else."

She followed the announcement by posing in a bubble bath with an "Exclusive content" sign covering her body in a picture posted to Instagram.

She captioned the pic: "I did it".

RELATED: Paige VanZant's return gets feisty at bare knuckle weigh-in

Paige VanZant posted on Instagram.

Paige VanZant UFC fighter shows off weight loss in deleted Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

She described herself in the personal website as a "professional badass".

VanZant has waisted no time in going on a nude photo frenzy for her online fans, posting 23 images and videos on the private fan page since it launched three days ago.

The images show VanZant lying naked on a couch, posing naked on a bed, as well as a series of photos of her posing naked in a bubble bath and frolicking by the pool in a revealing bikini.

VanZant had in October said she had drawn a line at ever creating an OnlyFans private website, saying she was shocked with how many people bombarded her with requests for exclusive content.

Paige VanZant has created her own private website.

Since then, she has changed her mind.

VanZant, who boasts over 2.7 million Instagram followers, kept fans entertained in quarantine by documenting naked home adventures with her husband, Austin Vanderford.

VanZant's home life with Vanderford, as well as her training, are featured on the site.

February marks a busy month for VanZant, who left UFC over the summer for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She will make her Bare Knuckle debut on Saturday (AEDT) against Britain Hart.

Originally published as Fighter goes on X-rated picture frenzy