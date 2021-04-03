Fighter’s non-human response to lost finger

Fight freak Khetag Pliev’s insane reaction to seeing his severed finger has revealed him to be one of the scariest people on Earth.

Witnesses have confirmed fight freak Khetag Pliev is a scary unit.

A day after the Canadian fighter had his finger ripped off his hand during a sickening incident inside an MMA cage, Pliev's initial response to the injury has revealed him to be one of the scariest things walking this Earth.

There was horror across the MMA world on Friday when Pliev removed his fighting glove at the end of the second round to show his left ring finger had been severed from his hand.

The gruesome injury during the Cage Fury Fighting Championships 94 event was broadcast around the world on the UFC Fight Pass streaming platform.

Pliev has now spoken publicly for the first time to reveal his ice-cold reaction to having his finger wrenched off his hand.

He has since had the finger re-attached to his hand after being rushed to hospital. He admits he is still facing the prospect of follow-up surgeries in coming months.

While there had been speculation the 37-year-old suffered a broken finger in the first round and fought on, Pliev has since confirmed the injury occurred in the second round when opponent Devin Goodale pinned him up against the cage and twisted the finger loose in a vice-like glove grip.

Pliev still fought on until the end of the round - and only realised he had lost the finger when he took his glove off.

Khetag Pliev's hand was messed up.

The medical official for the event overruled Pliev's protests and made the decision to stop the fight - awarding Goodale the win via a TKO.

Pliev is still unhappy he wasn't allowed to continue.

"In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it," Pliev told ESPN.

"I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. "

CFFC promoter Rob Haydak said the reports of Pliev shrugging off the injury are correct.

"It was crazy," Haydak said.

"He didn't even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like, 'Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on'.

"I said, 'Wait a second, where the f*** is his finger?' They were all like, 'I don't know.'"

WWE star and MMA commentator CM Punk told the live broadcast: "It wasn't a compound fracture, a break, it wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone".

Before the fight result was made official, there was anarchy as it soon emerged that nobody could find Pliev's finger.

The missing body part resulted in the stadium announcer inside Philadelphia's 2300 Arena indoor stadium asking for the fans in attendance sitting near the front row to search around them for the finger.

However, after a crazy moment of time, members from Pliev's corner soon located the finger, which had stayed inside the glove when he took it off.

The full drama of the incident can be seen in the bewilderment of the commentators calling the action.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

