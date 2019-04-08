Brutal aftermath of bare knuckle brawl

Jason Knight and Artem Lobov were a picture after their fight.

Artem Lobov and Jason Knight shared gruesome images on social media after squaring off at a Bare Knuckle Boxing event.

Lobov, 32, who trains alongside close friend Conor McGregor, went the full five rounds against his ex-UFC colleague in Mississippi.

The Russian went toe-to-toe with Knight, 26, in what was a brutal fight and saw both men on the canvas during the battle.

McGregor's stablemate emerged the victor on points (48-47, 48-47, 48-46) as he bludgeoned his opponent, even knocking out one of Knight's bottom teeth.

After the win, a bloodied and bruised Lobov shared a picture online with a severely cut and swollen face.

The picture was captioned: "Any plaster lads???"

After the win, BKB FC president David Feldman announced Lobov will face rival Paulie Malignaggi, 38, on June 22.

The rivalry between the two stems from the 2017 fall out between ex-sparring partners Malignaggi and McGregor, 30.

After leaked images and videos emerged, including a disputed knockdown of Malignaggi, the Brooklyn boxer left the Irishman's camp and the two have been feuding ever since.

Lobov and Maliganggi came face-to-face in New York last Tuesday in a media-event where the two were involved in a melee.

After Malignaggi slapped the ex-UFC fighter it took members of security to prevent the pair from scrapping.

After winning his BKB FC debut, Lobov said: "I thought (Knight) was conquered many times.

"I dropped him three or four times. He's a tough, tough kid. He kept coming and coming. That was a great fight.

"Malignaggi is a little p**** who plucks his eyebrows. I'm going to spark him."

