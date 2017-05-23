Fighting for art's cultural heart

IT'S the book that's making waves across the nation's arts community.

Author Judith White, a former executive director of members' organisation the Art Gallery Society of New South Wales from 2000-08 and again from 2014-15, launched her new book Culture Heist - Art versus Money during a special function at Kingscliff's Boardwalk Books last week.

The local launch followed the national launch at the State Library in Sydney on May 3.

Working at the NSW Art Gallery for 12 years, Ms White gives an insider's account of the much-loved cultural institution and addresses ways to protect such bodies in the future.

Now living in the Tweed, Ms White's book breaks the silence on the struggle at the heart of our cultural institutions, detailing the conflict between the public good and the forces of corporatisation.

The book was launched in the Tweed by Margot Anthony, patron of the Tweed Regional Art Gallery and proud supporter of local arts.

"The book highlights what is happening to the major cultural institutions around the world,” Mrs Anthony said.

"In a small community like ours, this doesn't seem to happen. We don't have big corporations wanting to change our boards.

"Our boards are made up of local people who have the community at heart.

"The focus of our gallery is always about supporting the local community and the community supporting the gallery.

"So I think these big problems of corporatisation for money's sake is not applicable here, but it is certainly becoming a big problem around the world, not just with art galleries but I have seen it with schools of music. We are losing the individualisation of these institutions.”

Judith White at the launch of her book Culture Heist at Kingscliff's Boardwalk Books. Nikki Todd

In her speech, Judith White, who now lives in Tweed Heads, said public institutions were "essential in giving people in all areas access to art and the great achievements of humanity”.

She told the gathering about the importance of volunteers to such institutions, volunteers who were often forgotten in the rush to corporatise the arts.

"It's really important to break the silence out of loyalty to the volunteers,” Ms White said.

"We need a real rethink of our arts policy and how our institutions are run.”

Ms White has been invited to discuss her book at several functions in Canberra and Sydney.

Fast Facts:

What: Culture Heist - Art Versus Money exposes the conflict between the public good and forces of corporatisation at the Art Gallery of NSW

Publisher: Brandl & Schlesinger.

Cost: $29.95.