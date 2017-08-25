Fighting hard for young Tweed homeless

HELPING HAND: Boxing champion Jeff Horn joins Kingscliff's Janey and Ken Grace at the launch of their new homeless foundation Sleep Safe Sleep Sweet (SSSS) at Duranbah yesterday.

THE stars came out in support of the Tweed's disadvantaged children on Friday, helping to launch a new homeless foundation in the region.

Boxing world champion Jeff Horn, world champion surfer Joel Parkinson and Olympic cyclists Robbie McEwen and Stuart O'Grady joined Australian celebrity businessman Mark Bouris at Duranbah's Plantation House on Friday for the launch of the new initiative Sleep Safe Sleep Sweet (SSSS).

The SSSS foundation, which aims to help young people in the Tweed at risk of becoming homeless, is the brainchild of Kingscliff couple Janey and Ken Grace.

The couple, who have remained doggedly private since moving to the Tweed 10 years ago, run multi-million dollar hedge fund company Goldsky Asset Management from their home base at Salt, counting some of Australia's wealthiest among their clients.

Goldsky will become the major sponsor of the foundation, donating an initial $100,000 to help secure premises for the charity. It will then donate 25% of its client management fee on an ongoing basis to the fund and drive two major fundraising initiatives each year.

Sports stars Robbie McEwen, Joel Parkinson, Stuart O'Grady and Jeff Horn at the launch of SSSS. Aisling Brennan

Ms Grace said homelessness had always been a passion of hers, and had decided to do something after learning homelessness had reached crisis point in the Tweed, with recent figures showing just four beds are available to help young homeless people in the Tweed.

"I've always had this passion to help homeless kids, it disgusts me as a situation,” Ms Grace said.

"It's not right, eight is the youngest of our kids on the streets, living in cars with their parents or in parks and there's only four beds for 300 kids every night in Tweed Heads. It is not good enough.”

The Graces' vision is to help young people in the Tweed affected by homelessness by offering a safe place for them to stabilise their lives, where they can find a place to sleep, as well as food, provisions and a helping hand.

Champion boxer and school teacher Jeff Horn gave his full support to the foundation.

"When I was young I was in trouble and I wished I had a foundation like this to reach out to and get some help,” he said.