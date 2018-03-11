Fighting to save the Coast's koalas

SPECIALISED TREATMENT: Senior vet at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, Dr Michael Pyne, takes care of Turbo the koala, who's recovering from chlamydia.

THE fight to save the koala on the Tweed and Gold Coasts is nowhere near won.

Currumbin Wildlife Hospital's senior vet Dr Michael Pyne warned of a crisis in the dwindling koala population five years ago.

Today, he said koalas were in a worse situation.

And perhaps surprisingly, it's not dog attacks nor injuries from road accidents that are having the worst impact - it's disease that's taking a bigger toll on these iconic animals.

Dr Pyne said chlamydia and retrovirus were decimating the koala population.

About 80 per cent of koalas recently treated at the wildlife hospital have had some form of disease.

Retrovirus is an AIDS-like immunodeficiency that leaves infected koalas more susceptible to infectious disease and cancers, while the sexually transmitted disease chlamydia causes painful urinary tract inflammation, infertility and blindness.

One third of Australia's koalas have been lost over the last two decades, largely due to the spread of chlamydia, which now affects between 50 and 100 per cent of wild populations.

Despite a big increase in chlamydia, Dr Pyne said the situation was not hopeless - things could be done and were being done to prevent it.

"An experimental vaccine is showing a lot of promise,” he said.

"Every koala that comes through our hospital gets a vaccination. Disease is the main factor why koalas are vulnerable, by a long, long way.”

Researchers have announced that a single-jab vaccine could halt the chlamydia epidemic wiping out Australia's koalas.

In trials, the new vaccine has been shown to slow the rate of new infections and treat early-stage disease, with a proposed sanctuary area at Koala Beach, Pottsville, to be used as part of the trials.

For his work at the hospital since he arrived in 2000, Dr Pyne was handed the Gold Coast Council's environmental achievement award on Australia Day.

He hopes the award will "make a few of the politicians and councillors sit up and listen” and recognise the month-by-month struggle the hospital faces with funding.

On average, the hospital will spend about $70 on an animal's treatment, and 10,000 "patients” were admitted in the past year.

For a koala, the cost of treatment can range up to $7000.

"It's not just what goes wrong with them, it's the intense treatment,” Dr Pyne said. "It's cutting food for them every day. It's a big job caring for koalas.

"They're not only iconic and special, they're amazing animals.”

To volunteer or donate, visit www.cwhf.org.au/