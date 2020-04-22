BREAKING: Figures reveal Tweed region virus recovery rate

MORE than half of the people infected with coronavirus in the Northern NSW Health District have recovered.

There have also been no new recorded cases of COVID-19 in the local health area in six days.

NSW Health was cautiously optimistic but reminded residents it wasn't time to relax or celebrate.

Chief executive Wayne Jones said the lack of any new cases should be considered a positive sign the majority of people were doing the right thing.

"Although many of us may feel cautiously optimistic, our organisation is remaining vigilant, and I urge community members to do so as well," Mr Jones said.

"As an additional safety measure, we are now screening all staff on arrival to work at public hospitals and health services.

"This has already been implemented for hospital visitors for almost two weeks.

"We are pleased to see the number of new cases of COVID-19 stabilise across NSW and are encouraged by the community's willingness to come forward for testing.

Mr Jones said anyone who felt unwell with a fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 should call their GP for assessment or attend their nearest COVID clinic to be assessed for testing.

"We're also encouraging anyone who works with vulnerable populations, such as in aged care or disability settings, or in close contact with others to present for testing if they have any symptoms, however mild.

"The absence of a temperature is no guarantee of being COVID-19 negative."

He said NNSWLHD confirmed at least 32 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered, out of the 56 cases in the District.

That figure is correct as at 8pm Tuesday April 21.

Mr Jones said to find out how long it took people infected with coronavirus to recover, NSW Health staff had begun contacting all cases at three weeks after their illness to ask them about their COVID-19 symptoms.

"Cases whose symptoms have resolved are asked to report the date this occurred," he said.

"Cases who still have symptoms are called every two to three weeks until symptoms

have resolved.

"One person remains in Intensive Care in Northern NSW Local Health District.

"As people continue to recover from the illness, it's vitally important that we continue

our efforts to stay healthy ourselves, which means staying home, staying alert to our

own symptoms, and seeking medical care if we need to," Mr Jones said.

"I want to thank the community for their diligence in following health advice and

supporting each other through these difficult times.

"From what I have personally seen, and what our testing rates and case numbers

show, our communities are really taking this seriously and should be applauded for

their efforts."