Fijian farmers get sweet insight at Condong Mill

INDUSTRY TOUR: A contingent of Fijian sugar farmers were among the group that toured Sunshine Sugar's Condong mill on Monday.

CONDONG Sugar Mill hosted a tour group from the South Pacific islands this week. The group, which included Fijian sugar farmers, was visiting as part of a partnership with the Department of Fair Trade on Monday.

Mohammed Rafiq and Ronal Amitesh Kumer, both from Fiji, said it was interesting to see how the industry worked in Australia.

Mr Rafiq said while much of the industry including Condong Mill, which they toured on Monday, was familiar, the mechanical harvest on the Tweed was a point of difference.

"In Fiji, we do a manual harvest,” Mr Rafiq said.

"Here it's mechanical.”

Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said programs like this were part of the company's business strategy, and he was pleased with the response.

"They got a lot of positive stuff out of it particularly in the harvesting and logistics management part of the business,” Mr Connors said.

Fair Trade Australia and new CEO Molly Harriss Olson said the visit was a first for the region.

"This is the first time we've brought a large number of producers out,” Ms Olson said.

She said it was also the first time they'd shared expertise and best practice with sugar producers in this way. She said fluctuating sugar prices had meant uncertainty for farmers, but they hoped to tackle this through innovation.

"This is the first time we've done a whole group of sugar farmers to help them understand best practice,” she said.

"For them to be able to see the kinds of technology that can help them to improve their productivity and improve their product is so powerful.”

The visit included an industry overview, farm visit, mill seed plot visit and mill tour with Condong Mill's operations manager Greg Peterson.

Mr Connors said remaining silt after the April floods had posed a big challenge in terms of the harvest. But 10 weeks into the harvest, things were looking good with a strong sugar content and good price set to benefit the Tweed's canegrowers.

"It isn't as good as last year, but we've done pretty well... with the sugar price,” he said.