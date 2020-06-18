Menu
Capricorn Film Festival Founder Luke Graham
Film Festival partners with News Corp for bushfire relief

Zara Gilbert
18th Jun 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
News Corp has partnered with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to support non-for- profit organisations and community groups throughout QLD, NSW, VIC and SA who are assisting bushfire recovery.

The first round of grants was announced today, totalling just over $350,000.

In Queensland, Capricorn Film Festival received a grant of $25,000 to fund their 'Mentoring our Region' program.

According to the Festival's founder Luke Graham, this program is something he and his team have been planning since the bushfires began and this new grant will allow them to finally pull it off.

"The 'Mentoring our Region' is a new initiative this year, specifically for those people that have been affected by the bushfires in the Livingstone Shire region," he said.

"As an organisation we're always looking for opportunities to provide to the region and our core vales are to mentor and educate Central Queensland and to provide opportunities in film and arts."

"This was an opportunity we had been thinking about for the community and obviously something we felt was important because a lot of people have been put out by the fires, so we're really excited to receive this support from News Corp."

The mentoring project is set to begin in 8-10 weeks' time and will run until the end of the year.

Industry professionals will run workshops on directing, cinematography, sound, lighting, writing, production and editing to help participants tell their stories, express their pain, promote the region and develop their skills in film media arts.

Their completed works will screen at the Capricorn Film Festival held in January 2021.

The project aims to support the bushfire recovery effort through providing an opportunity for reflection and expression, providing education and skills which will translate to future opportunities and bringing community members together.

Head to the Capricorn Film Festival Facebook page for all the details as they are released.

