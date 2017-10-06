Film festival to excite the senses in Murwillumbah

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe swaps his wand for a flannelette shirt in Jungle, which features at this year's Byron Bay Film Festival at the Regent Cinema in Murwillumbah.

THE 2017 Byron Bay International Film Festival will deliver cinema for the senses when it kicks off on the Tweed on Saturday.

A platform for showcasing independent film talent, the festival offers a rich and diverse program of entertaining, inspiring and thought provoking films.

While the festival is centred around Byron, the Tweed is far from left out, with films and documentaries screening at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema for the next two weeks.

Whether it's exploring the debate around euthanasia or the legend of Vincent van Gogh, jamming with Metallica or receiving a helping hand from Harry Potter, there's something for everyone during the festival, which begins at the Regent Cinema on Saturday.

Loving Vincent

When: Saturday, October 7 at 6pm.

What: Labelled a martyr, a lustful satyr, a madman, a genius and a layabout, the real Van Gogh is revealed in his personal letters but obscured by myth and time.

This study of the life and mysterious death of Dutch post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh offers a visual experience unlike any other feature film.

Each of the more than 65,000 frames has been painted by hand in the style of Van Gogh's painting, and each frame is an oil painting on 1000 canvases.

Created by a team of 125 painters, Loving Vincent is the world's first fully painted animation feature.

Radio Dreams

When: Sunday, October 8 at 6pm.

What: It's a big day for little radio station Pars Radio, broadcasting in Persian from San Francisco. After moving to the United States to pursue the American Dream, Hamid (Mohsen Namjoo) finds himself working at a small Iranian radio station.

The station's owners try to cash in on Hamid's only program they see fit for commercial success - the bringing together of an on-air jam session with Kabul Dreams and Metallica.

The collision between integrity and commercialism resonates, as Hamid fights to maintain balance between ambition and his moral compass.

The Cinema Travellers

When: Saturday, October 14, at 4pm.

What: Cannes prize-winning The Cinema Travellers is a journey that brings the wonder of film to the faraway villages of India.

Seven decades on from inception, as their lorries and cinema projectors crumble and film reels become scarce, their audiences are lured by digital technology.

Filmed over five years, The Cinema Travellers accompanies a showman and a projector mechanic burdened with keeping the last travelling cinemas alive.

Fade to Black

When: Saturday, October 14, at 6pm.

What: Corporate chief executive officer Peter Short is told he has only months to live after he is diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

Not wanting to face a painful death, he considers his options, including obtaining the lethal drug Nembutal.

Once he has it, he sparks a national debate about voluntary euthanasia. Teaming up with euthanasia advocates to introduce an assisted dying law, the film follows Short's story, exploring the issue of assisted dying from several perspectives.

Jungle

When: Sunday, October 15, at 6pm.

What: Australian-made adventure based on real life, actor Joel Jackson will be in Byron for the film Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter series, helps to bring to life.

The film, focussed on Byron local Yossi Ghinsberg's real-life story, is a tale as dark and scary as the Amazon jungle it is named after.

Ghinsberg was a young backpacker in the 1980s when he and two friends set off into uncharted Amazon rainforest on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime.

Their dream trip soon turned into a nightmare from which not all return. Radcliffe battles brain- burrowing worms, scorpions, spiders, snakes, torrential rivers and murderous mud, in a story of survival against all odds.

For tickets, visit Byron Bay International Film Festival online.