Film screening to raise funds for flood victims

Bob Anthony, New Corp | 17th Apr 2017 1:15 PM
CHARITY EVENT: Tweed City Centre manager Kathryn Mills, Chief Det Insp Brendon Cullen, Snr Const Bradley Foster and Hoyts Cinema Tweed manager Glenn Brooker.
CHARITY EVENT: Tweed City Centre manager Kathryn Mills, Chief Det Insp Brendon Cullen, Snr Const Bradley Foster and Hoyts Cinema Tweed manager Glenn Brooker. Mitchell Crawley

IN THE wake of the devastating floods, Tweed Heads Police have organised a fundraising event at Hoyts Cinemas at Tweed City Shopping Centre on Sunday.

The screening will feature the family-friendly movie, Boss Baby, an animated comedy about the impact a new baby has on a family, especially their seven-year-old son who suspects all is not what it seems.

Hoyts Cinemas at Tweed City have provided two cinemas to show the movie, with both screenings starting at 10am. Doors open at 9.30am.

At the completion of the movie, Tweed Byron LAC will hold an auction at Tweed City's Cove entertainment area for items donated by local community, local businesses, NRL football clubs, AFL football clubs and more.

All funds raised will be shared between the Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund for flood victims and for Matthew Kabealo and Chloe-May Kabealo, 8, who was the only survivor of the tragic accident in which Chloe's mother Stephanie and her two siblings Ella-Jane Kabealo, 11, and Jacob Kabealo, 7, passed away.

Tickets for the movie screening will be $24 plus booking fee. All funds raised from the sale of movie tickets and the auction afterwards will be divided between the two worthy fundraisers. The booking fee is kindly being donated back to the two funds.

Tickets must be bought online at www.stickytickets. com.au/51766 as no tickets will be available at the door.

Donations to the Tweed Mayor's Appeal Fund - BSB: 062-580 Account number: 10370281 and donations for the Kabealo family appeal can be made by contacting Snr Const Bradley Foster at Tweed Heads Police Station on 5536 0986.

  • Auction items include a Brisbane Lions AFL team 2016 signed jersey, Brisbane Lions AFL team, official Sherrin AFL football signed by 2016 team, a Gold Coast Suns AFL team signed jersey, a Brisbane Broncos NRL team 2017 signed jersey, a Gold Coast Titans NRL team 2017 signed jersey, a Canberra Raiders NRL team signed jersey, five $100 gift vouchers for Tweed City Shopping Centre, gift vouchers for Seagulls Club Restaurant and the Twin Towns Club restaurant.

This is a great way to spend a family afternoon together while helping flood victims at the same time.

Topics:  boss baby fundraiser cyclone debbie tweed byron lac command tweed flood tweed flood 2017

CHARITY EVENT: Tweed City Centre manager Kathryn Mills, Chief Det Insp Brendon Cullen, Snr Const Bradley Foster and Hoyts Cinema Tweed manager Glenn Brooker.

