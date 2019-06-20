Final frontier for Maroons No. 9

SHE'S a Dally M winner, a champion Brisbane Bronco and a Jillaroos star but the one thing classy dummy-half Brittany Breayley has yet to achieve is a State of Origin win.

Which is why she has her eyes firmly set on Friday night's clash with NSW in the hope of adding another accomplishment to an already impressive resume.

The 28-year-old dummy-half has been a stalwart of women's rugby league, having played for the Mackay Magpies since 2008 before moving to Brisbane and joining Ipswich Brothers.

Brittany Breayley of Australia is tackled by Ngatokotoru Arakua of New Zealand during the trans-Tasman showdown Test Photo: David Rowland/ AAP Image

Last year, she was an integral part of the Broncos' premiership win in the inaugural NRLW competition, averaging 52 running metres and 26 tackles a game.

Apart from her dummy-half running, Breayley is renowned for her bruising defence, making 34 tackles during last year's Origin match - the most of any player in the game.

Her season was topped off with her fifth year in the Jillaroos side and was also named the 2018 Dally M Female Player of the Year.

Despite the highs, Breayley admitted an Origin win on Friday night is the only thing that can top her recent achievements.

"Getting the win for Queensland," she said when asked what could beat last year's success.

"That's the only thing that can top last year.

"Last year told the story in itself because there was only six points in it.

"We have a fair bit to work on and a couple new combinations but we're ready for Friday night."

Brittany Breayley in action during the Women's State of Origin game between New South Wales and Queensland at North Sydney Oval. Picture: Adam Head

Friday's clash is just the second interstate match played under the State of Origin banner for the women's game, which means the trophy is yet to be in Queensland hands.

The heartbreaking 16-10 loss to NSW has spurred on this year's side, which features four debutants in Amber Pilley, Jessika Elliston, Stephanie Mooka and Elle Stitt.

Breayley said the new look squad was sure to stand up.

"There's a few new faces in our camp but just the energy that the younger girls bring has been huge," Breayley said.

"We have a wealth of experience in the team as well.

"If we sharpen up on what we've done in camp, we'll really give NSW a run for their money."