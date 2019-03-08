Menu
STRIKE: Pottsville all-rounder Jamie Bennett bowling against Lennox Head earlier this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Cricket

Final round sets up big games

Michael Doyle
by
8th Mar 2019 3:04 PM

CRICKET: The race is on for the final three semi-finals spots for this seasons LJ Hooker League.

This weekend is the first day of the final round of the home and away season.

The rounds most intriguing fixture pits fourth place Pottsville at home against second placed Cudgen.

Pottsville sit just four competitions points ahead of Ballina Bears, who could leapfrog them out of the semi finals should Pottsville lose.

Cudgen are also not guaranteed a semi final berth.

A loss to Pottsville and a victory by Casino and Ballina would result in them finishing fifth.

Casino, currently in third, will be odds on favourites to defeat last placed Alstonville, who are yet to register a win this season.

Ballina will face seventh place Marist Brothers Lismore, who are seeking to end the year with consecutive victories.

LJ Hooker League Ladder:

1 Lennox Head - 51

2 Cudgen - 42

3 Casino - 37

4 Pottsville - 37

5 T'bar-East Ballina - 35

6 Ballina Bears - 33

7 Marist Brothers Lismore - 25

8 Murwillumbah - 12

9 Alstonville - 4

Tweed Daily News

