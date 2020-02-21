Menu
A couple say there’s going to be a “f---ing riot” after making a grim discovery in their new Darwin quarantine camp.
Offbeat

Final straw for quarantined cruise couple

by Jackie Sinnerton
21st Feb 2020 5:13 PM
THE Gold Coast couple who hit world headlines for their inventiveness in getting their favourite tipple delivered by drone to the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship have arrived to a dry camp in Darwin.

Jan and Dave Binskin from Palm Beach were flown to the mine site in Darwin from the ship in Japan this week to find there will be no alcohol in the camp where they will be quarantined for another fortnight.

Dave Binskin had wine delivered by drone while quarantined on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama. Picture: Facebook
With their usual Aussie-blue dry humour the couple took to Facebook to highlight the lack of alcohol after their long haul drama stuck in a ship's cabin.

"Just advised it's a dry camp there is Gunner be a F***ing riot man in the trenches," they posted.

The Binskins travelled to Darwin this week to be quarantined for another two weeks at the Howard Springs mining compound. Picture: Facebook
They said there was irony in the fact that officials were worried that old people would fall over.

Many of their followers reacted that this was the last straw for the quarantined couple

