'FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS': Tweed's NSW women's award finalist

FOR the second year in a row, Banora Point's Theresa Mitchell is a finalist in the Community Hero category at the NSW Women of the Year awards.

When the 45-year-old was a single mum in her early 20s, Ms Mitchell saw an opportunity to support other families also doing it tough, by sourcing donations of baby food and Christmas gifts to give to charities.

In 2009, the mum-of-six started Agape Outreach to support people in need in the Byron Shire, Tweed Shire and Gold Coast.

More than ten years on Agape serves nearly 10,000 meals to homeless people every year, has more than 70 volunteers and a venue where they co-ordinate food hampers from rescued foods for families in need.

Theresa Mitchell in 2019 from Agape Outreach has been given a property worth $1.5 million to use as its new premises at Tweed Heads. Photo: Scott Powick

The organisation also runs free training classes on life skills such as cooking, budgeting, life coaching and relationship management.

As well as caring for her own children and grand children, Ms Mitchell has been a foster carer to 155 children.

She runs Agape Outreach full time, without a wage, providing emotional, social and financial support to many.

"It all started with not being able to walk past a homeless person and do nothing," Ms Mitchell said.

"Being nominated and making it to the finals again is a wonderful blessing and I am very thankful.

"My advice to others is don't be scared to follow your dreams, you don't need to know the end answer, just start walking towards your dream and find yourself as you go."

Ms Mitchell said she would love to see more awards recognise community members who self-sacrifice to make a difference in Australia's poverty instead of voting awards where the most popular person with the highest profile won.

The award winners will be announced next week at a ceremony in Sydney on March