The last section of the Pacific Highway upgrade is about to open.
News

FINALLY! Last section of Pacific Highway upgrade set to open

Rebecca Lollback
by
11th Dec 2020 9:40 AM

AFTER seven years, the last section of the $5 billion Pacific Highway upgrade is set to open to traffic this weekend.

Posting on social media this morning, Page MP Kevin Hogan said the section south of Woodburn was about to be finished.

"What an amazing job it has been to watch this get built over the last seven years," he wrote.

"The section between Woolgoolga and Ballina cost $5 billion, is 144km long and will be finished this weekend!

"This is certainly an historic event for our community.

"It is now a safer road, there will be less fatalities and quicker travel times.

"More than 3000 people were employed on this project at its peak period with many more indirect jobs created.

"The number of fatal crashes on the highway has more than halved since the upgrade started.

"The overall travel distance between Woolgoolga and Ballina will be about 13 kilometres shorter and travel time will be about 25 minutes faster.

"Through construction there has been over 15 million cubic metres of earthwork completed.

"This has been Australia's largest concrete paving job, with more than 785,000 cubic metres of concrete for paving completed.

"More than 240,000 tonnes of asphalt has been used for paving, and more than 8,900 precast concrete elements have been used.

"There are 170 bridges over rivers, creeks, and floodplains, including major bridges crossing the Clarence and Richmond rivers.

"Very exciting. Thank you to everyone involved in the construction."

Lismore Northern Star

